I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India over controversy around 'Tandav'
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', sources said on Sunday.
This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against 'Tandav'. He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this.Kadam said, "I have decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and will also mention that all the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship."
When asked which part of the series he objects to, Kadam said, "One of the actors has used Lord Shiva's Trishul and Damru in an objectionable manner which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.""Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he said.Expressing similar concerns, Manoj Kotak, a BJP leader has written a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.In the letter, Manoj Kotak wrote, "It seems that the makers of Tandav have mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. I urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban Tandav for the meantime."On January 4, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of 'Tandav'.
