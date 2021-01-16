I&B ministry starts work on self-regulation law for OTT platforms, online news
- The aim is to provide a level-playing field in media and a platform to redress public grievances against digital media.
In a move aimed at providing a level-playing field in the media, the Narendra Modi government has decided to bring in an overarching statute that will provide for self-regulation in digital media including Over-the-top (OTT) platforms and news websites to address issues of sensitive video content and fake news, people familiar with the matter said. There are at least 40 OTT platforms including multinationals like Netflix, Amazon Prime and HotStar and hundreds of news content websites.
The issue of self-regulation in digital media was taken up at the highest levels this month. Subsequently, the ministry of information and broadcasting decided to frame an overarching statute under which the digital media can self-regulate itself, a senior government official said.
“Like the print media has the Press Council of India, films have the Central Board of Film Certification and TV channels are broadly regulated under The Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, the digital media which has been unregulated till now, will soon have an overarching regulation for redressal of complaints on content,” the official said.
The market size of OTT platforms in India is close to ₹1,000 crore with around 20 crore users. Some of the OTT platforms are accessed through annual subscription fees, while a large number of them are free in a bid to attract subscribers.
A second government official said the I&B ministry was conscious that the proposed legal regime should not curtail the freedom enjoyed by the sector and has been engaging with the Internet and Mobile Association of India for more than a year on self-regulation. The association is representing the interests of the OTT platforms.
It is, however, felt that the self-regulating mechanism proposed by the association is tilted too heavily in favour of the OTT platforms. The other issue that the I&B ministry is trying to rectify is that while there is a mechanism to redress grievances involving the print and cable media, there is no such platform available for the digital media.
The I&B ministry has been receiving complaints from the public over the adult content and language shown in OTT platforms that sometimes borders on soft porn. There have also been complaints against single-shop digital news websites for creating discontent in society by indulging in fake news without any redressal or retraction.
The government is also examining the Australian model where multinational tech platforms such as Google and Facebook have been asked to pay for local news content. However, tech platforms like YouTube have explained to the government that they or other platforms only upload content from parties with which they have an agreement or are subscribers of the platform.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expected better of you, Sir: Congress on Vardhan’s counter to vaccine criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers
- TAAI said that setting up of new SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First beneficiaries of Covid immunisation drive express pride
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petitions in SC seek direction for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid 19 vaccination begins in Nagaland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta shifted to JJ Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health minister deflects Congress' criticism over Covid-19 vaccine with photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,300 to get Covid-19 vaccination on the first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Launch of Covid-19 vaccine a revolutionary step: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh lauds scientists, PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield vaccine, congratulates PM
- The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox