IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / I&B ministry starts work on self-regulation law for OTT platforms, online news
There is no law or an autonomous body that governs digital content or Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India(AFP)
There is no law or an autonomous body that governs digital content or Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India(AFP)
india news

I&B ministry starts work on self-regulation law for OTT platforms, online news

  • The aim is to provide a level-playing field in media and a platform to redress public grievances against digital media.
READ FULL STORY
By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:10 PM IST

In a move aimed at providing a level-playing field in the media, the Narendra Modi government has decided to bring in an overarching statute that will provide for self-regulation in digital media including Over-the-top (OTT) platforms and news websites to address issues of sensitive video content and fake news, people familiar with the matter said. There are at least 40 OTT platforms including multinationals like Netflix, Amazon Prime and HotStar and hundreds of news content websites.

The issue of self-regulation in digital media was taken up at the highest levels this month. Subsequently, the ministry of information and broadcasting decided to frame an overarching statute under which the digital media can self-regulate itself, a senior government official said.

“Like the print media has the Press Council of India, films have the Central Board of Film Certification and TV channels are broadly regulated under The Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, the digital media which has been unregulated till now, will soon have an overarching regulation for redressal of complaints on content,” the official said.

The market size of OTT platforms in India is close to 1,000 crore with around 20 crore users. Some of the OTT platforms are accessed through annual subscription fees, while a large number of them are free in a bid to attract subscribers.

A second government official said the I&B ministry was conscious that the proposed legal regime should not curtail the freedom enjoyed by the sector and has been engaging with the Internet and Mobile Association of India for more than a year on self-regulation. The association is representing the interests of the OTT platforms.

It is, however, felt that the self-regulating mechanism proposed by the association is tilted too heavily in favour of the OTT platforms. The other issue that the I&B ministry is trying to rectify is that while there is a mechanism to redress grievances involving the print and cable media, there is no such platform available for the digital media.

The I&B ministry has been receiving complaints from the public over the adult content and language shown in OTT platforms that sometimes borders on soft porn. There have also been complaints against single-shop digital news websites for creating discontent in society by indulging in fake news without any redressal or retraction.

The government is also examining the Australian model where multinational tech platforms such as Google and Facebook have been asked to pay for local news content. However, tech platforms like YouTube have explained to the government that they or other platforms only upload content from parties with which they have an agreement or are subscribers of the platform.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix ott platforms prime minister narendra modi narendra modi
app
Close
e-paper
Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India.(PTI)
Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India.(PTI)
india news

Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:58 PM IST
While the self-registration module of the app is yet to be announced officially by the government, here is everything you need to know about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(PTI file photo)
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(PTI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Manish Tewari(Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo )
Congress MP Manish Tewari(Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo )
india news

Expected better of you, Sir: Congress on Vardhan’s counter to vaccine criticism

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Following the launch of the inoculation drive, Manish Tewari had attacked the Centre over the shot and also asked why government functionaries were not taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(AFP)
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(AFP)
india news

Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • TAAI said that setting up of new SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.(HT Photo)
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.(HT Photo)
india news

First beneficiaries of Covid immunisation drive express pride

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:59 PM IST
A similar sentiment prevailed on the first day of the exercise among the healthcare workers in Delhi who received the shots at 81 sites chosen for the drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year.(PTI)
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year.(PTI)
india news

Petitions in SC seek direction for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Guv

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The contemptuous act of the respondents has shaken the confidence of the public and has degraded the trust of the borrowers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first vaccination shot was received by Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).(AP | Representational image)
The first vaccination shot was received by Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).(AP | Representational image)
india news

Covid 19 vaccination begins in Nagaland

Written by Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Nagaland has received 26,500 vials of the vaccine for the initial phase of the vaccination and 100 health workers per district were listed to receive the vaccine on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Singh said this while addressing a gathering here during the 'bhoomipujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of a new Command Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
india news

Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
india news

TRP scam: former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta shifted to JJ Hospital

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Kaushtubh Kurlekar, the jail superintendent, confirmed Dasgupta's hospitalisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shows a dose of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday as the first phase of vaccination begins across the country. (ANI Photo)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shows a dose of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday as the first phase of vaccination begins across the country. (ANI Photo)
india news

Health minister deflects Congress' criticism over Covid-19 vaccine with photos

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Manish Tewari had also said that the vaccines were being allowed to be used without the mandatory Phase 3 trials after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker at the Dr. R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India launched one of the world�s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the wide spread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker at the Dr. R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India launched one of the world�s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the wide spread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

1,300 to get Covid-19 vaccination on the first day

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Kerala has received 43,50,00 vials of the vaccine for the first phase of the vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhura Patil, a health worker, gestures as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray, standing in white dress, Chief Minister of Maharashtra State in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
Madhura Patil, a health worker, gestures as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray, standing in white dress, Chief Minister of Maharashtra State in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
india news

Launch of Covid-19 vaccine a revolutionary step: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Appealing the people to not let their guard down even though vaccines are being made available, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that "wearing a face mask is the best vaccine available".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the country's doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other frontline workers who fought against the virus are now going to get a protective shield. (ANI File Photo )
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the country's doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other frontline workers who fought against the virus are now going to get a protective shield. (ANI File Photo )
india news

Rajnath Singh lauds scientists, PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:29 PM IST
"In the next phase, the vaccination campaign will reach 300 million people. It will certainly be a huge achievement," Rajnath Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield vaccine, congratulates PM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP