e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ICMR sets up national task force on Covid-19, will also decide on lockdown

ICMR sets up national task force on Covid-19, will also decide on lockdown

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the ICMR said the members have been nominated for each group under the task force and the terms of reference (ToR) for all of them have been decided.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:00 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical staff in protective gear walks through a disinfection tunnel outside Civil Hospital Sector 10, on day fourteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Gurugram on April 7, 2020.
A medical staff in protective gear walks through a disinfection tunnel outside Civil Hospital Sector 10, on day fourteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Gurugram on April 7, 2020. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has constituted a national task force for Covid-19 to immediately initiate research studies and identify research priorities for clinical research; diagnostics and bio-markers; epidemiology and surveillance; vaccines and drug development.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the ICMR said the members have been nominated for each group under the task force and the terms of reference (ToR) for all of them have been decided.

The ToR includes identifying research priorities, review evidence, align research with level of outbreak and response; identify and create protocol; develop concept notes and identify partners for implementation.

The clinical research group is headed by AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and its research priority is establishing a clinical research collaborative; group on diagnostics and biomarkers is headed by Dr DA Gadkari, former director of National Institute of Virology, Pune, and its research priority is to periodically advise on testing strategy; Dr DCS Reddy, community medicine expert will head the group on epidemiology and surveillance and its priority is deciding on lockdown or partial lockdown; NK Arora who heads a health research organisation will head the operations research group and Dr Gagandeep Kang, Executive Director, Translational Health Science, and Technology Institute will head the group on vaccines.

tags
top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news