ICMR: No need to test contacts of Covid patients unless identified as high-risk

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said contacts of Covid-19 patients do not need to be tested unless identified as high-risk based on age or comorbidities.

In a fresh set of guidelines on testing of samples for the coronavirus disease, the top government body said at-risk contacts of patients would be those above 60 years of age and individuals with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy and obesity.

The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for Covid-19 said tests may be undertaken as per discretion of the treating doctor with certain considerations.

Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures, including pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalised for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop.

It said no emergency procedure, including surgeries, should be delayed due to lack of a test. Also, patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of testing facilities.

The advisory further said individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels also do not need to get tested.

It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test (home or self-test/RAT) and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said.

Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.