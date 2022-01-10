Home / India News / ICMR: No need to test contacts of Covid patients unless identified as high-risk
india news

ICMR: No need to test contacts of Covid patients unless identified as high-risk

In its new guidelines, the ICMR said at-risk contacts of patients would be those above 60 years of age and individuals with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension.
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19 tests.(File Photo)
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19 tests.(File Photo)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said contacts of Covid-19 patients do not need to be tested unless identified as high-risk based on age or comorbidities.

In a fresh set of guidelines on testing of samples for the coronavirus disease, the top government body said at-risk contacts of patients would be those above 60 years of age and individuals with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy and obesity.

The ICMR Advisory on Purposive Testing Strategy for Covid-19 said tests may be undertaken as per discretion of the treating doctor with certain considerations.

Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures, including pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalised for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop.

It said no emergency procedure, including surgeries, should be delayed due to lack of a test. Also, patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of testing facilities.

The advisory further said  individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travels also do not need to get tested.

It said testing can be undertaken either through RT-PCR, TrueNat, CBNAAT, CRISPR, RT-LAMP, Rapid Molecular Testing Systems or through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

A positive point-of-care test (home or self-test/RAT) and molecular test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing, the advisory said.

Symptomatic individuals, testing negative on home/self-test or RAT should undertake RT-PCR test, it stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out