ICSSR invites proposals for organising events on next-generation GST reforms

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education, has invited proposals from Indian academicians, researchers, and scholars for organising seminars, conferences and conclaves with an aim to “encourage meaningful academic deliberations” on the implications of next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms in shaping India’s economic and social landscape. The ICSSR’s ‘special call’ for organising public events on GST reforms and their socio-economic impact comes just a month after the rollout of the next-generation GST reforms, which took effect on September 22. (Representational image)

ICSSR will accept proposals between November 1 and December 1, which will be evaluated by an expert panel. The council plans to support around 100 proposals, offering financial assistance of up to ₹8 lakh for each approved seminar, conference, or conclave to be held from January 2026, officials said.

The revamped system reduced tax rates on nearly 375 items—ranging from everyday essentials like toothpaste to consumer goods such as television sets. The new two-tier structure of 5% and 18%—plus a special 40% rate on ultra-luxury items—replaced the earlier four-slab framework of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% with compensation cess on luxury and sin goods.

ICSSR has said that the organisers of events may include research presentations, academic discussions, workshops, round tables, panel discussions, and public dialogue to disseminate and deliberate on the “structural impact and transformative potential of GST reforms.”

“These reforms in GST are expected to boost consumer spending, integrate technological upgrades, and provide policy recalibrations to make GST more simplified and build resilience in the economy…The reformed GST regime will also reinforce the objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by strengthening India’s self-reliant economic architecture through a progressive and growth oriented tax policy, realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” says the concept note for the initiative issued by ICSSR.

Dhananjay Singh, member secretary, ICSSR said it is the mandate of the council to create platforms for informed discussions on government reforms and initiatives.

“In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, we want to engage the youth of the country in debates on social, political and economic reforms. ICSSR will compile policy briefs, discussion papers and outcomes emerging from these events for wider dissemination,” Singh told HT.

He said that organisers of selected events will receive grants of up to ₹8 lakh per seminar or conference, as per ICSSR guidelines. “There is no cap on the number of events, but our seminar committee will evaluate proposals based on their relevance, applicability and expected outcomes. We hope to sanction around 100 proposals for holding events on GST reforms and their impact,” he added.

Experts have welcomed the ICSSR initiative and urged the organisers to involve students in the event.

Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said this initiative will help deepen public understanding of GST reforms. “Such discussions will also help students and young professionals gain essential knowledge of how GST functions and its broader impact. Whether they become engineers or entrepreneurs, a basic understanding of GST laws will help them engage confidently in any professional arena,” he noted.

Ashwini Chhatre, associate professor of economics and public policy at Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad, said the ICSSR’s initiative will benefit society only if it actively involves students and produces tangible knowledge outputs.

“These events must include students as participants, audience, or research assistants, otherwise the knowledge won’t reach the next generation. After the events, ICSSR should disseminate policy briefs or working papers that others can access and learn from,” Chhatre emphasised.