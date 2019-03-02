Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 02, 2019-Saturday
New Delhi
IED blast in Kashmir, 4km from Pulwama terror attack spot; no casualty

No life was lost in the 3 a.m. explosion though that rocked the Amlar village. But window panes of houses were shattered and a large crater was created at the blast site, the police said.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2019 12:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Srinagar
The Pulwama attack cascaded into a major cross-border tension between India and Pakistan after the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the attack, and New Delhi responded with an Indian Air Force strike on the JeM’s largest terror camp within a fortnight. (AFP)

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Awantipora on Saturday, barely 4 km from the February 14 Pulwama attack spot where 40 CRPF troopers lost their lives.

No life was lost in the 3 a.m. explosion though that rocked the Amlar village. But window panes of houses were shattered and a large crater was created at the blast site, the police said.

The Pulwama attack cascaded into a major cross-border tension between India and Pakistan after the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the attack, and New Delhi responded with an Indian Air Force strike on the JeM’s largest terror camp within a fortnight.

An IAF pilot was subsequently captured by Islamabad during a dogfight, but was eventually returned within two days.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 12:38 IST

