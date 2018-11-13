If 10 parties gang up against BJP, then it shows who is strong: Rajinikanth

Actor-politician Rajinikanth has spoken again, this time to clarify his remark about the BJP that was widely seen as an attempt to distance himself from the party. The superstar suggested he had been misunderstood and insisted that he only meant that if the opposition was working on a front against the BJP, they clearly perceived the ruling party at the centre as a danger.

Rajinikanth, who has been vocal in his support of the BJP in the past, was on Monday seen as taking a pot-shot at the BJP when reporters asked him about the opposition effort to unite and its campaign that pitched the BJP as a dangerous party.

He had responded “if everybody thinks that way, definitely it could be”.

The brief response had even surprised BJP leaders in the state.

“For the opposition, yes, it is (dangerous). But, whether it is so or not is for the people to decide and the elections will provide the answer,” he said at an unusual and hurriedly convened press conference at his residence on Tuesday.

When reminded about his comment at the Chennai airport, the superstar said, “Yes, for them if they think so, was what I had meant.”

But he did not give a clear-cut response to a pointed question on what he thought about the BJP.

“I can’t say now. It’s not for me but for the people. Moreover, I haven’t launched my party,” he said.

He also said the opposition effort to form a grand alliance to challenge the BJP was like 10 people ganging up against one.

“Who is stronger? Is it the 10 against the lonely person or the latter?” he asked.

He laughed off a question whether this could be taken as his view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the strongest. He said the Lok Sabha elections next year would provide the answer.

The actor, who announced his political plunge last year, has often been accused by his rivals of leaning towards the BJP.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who leads the BJP in Tamil Nadu, said Rajinikanth had not fully grasped the loaded question. She added that it was not what the actor had wanted to convey.

‘Release all convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case’

Rajinikanth also said he supported the early release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on humanitarian grounds.

“They have served 27 years in prison. I am for the release of all the seven, serving a life sentence,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government had in September this year recommended the release of all the seven prisoners to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who had stated that the matter was under his consideration.

The governor, however, is yet to decide on the matter. A petition under the right to information act shows that the Union home ministry had rejected the recommendation. Only the Congress and the BJP are not in favour of releasing them.

The actor said the question on the issue fielded at the airport interaction was not clear and proper.

“I was just asked about the release of seven… I had just landed and was not aware of the latest development. But it is not as if I am a fool and unaware of the seven (convicts) in the Rajiv Gandhi case,” he said.

“Had I been asked clearly, I would have answered yesterday then and there. Some are creating a misconception as if I do not know what the issue is.”

He said he had spoken to one of the convicts, AG Perarivalan, who was on bail a few months back. “I spoke to him over the phone for about 10 minutes and consoled him,” the film star said.

When asked about the raging debate over free government welfare measures amid the controversy over Vijay starrer Sarkar, Rajinikanth said such steps were required 100%.

“But, we have to be very clear about whom it is being provided and for what. If it is for their upliftment, it is certainly necessary, but not for vote banks,” he said.

