'If a better sense prevails…': What Salman Khurshid said on India-US trade talks

Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday remained optimistic over India-US trade talks, hoping "there is a solution". Khurshid called the recent interactions over trade talks between the two countries “very distressing and very disturbing”.(ANI file photo)

He termed as “disturbing” the manner in which things have been said in relation to India's interest.

“I hope that there is a solution. The manner in which things have been said or done vis-a-vis India's interests has been very distressing and very disturbing. If a better sense prevails and we can get back to normalising our relations. For the Indian people and entrepreneurs, the issue of trade is very significant. It's not only about our economy,” ANI news agency quoted Khurshid.

Khurshid's remarks come a day after Trump made a statement via Truth Social, expressing enthusiasm about continuing negotiations to tackle trade barriers between the two nations as expressed confidence in reaching a "successful conclusion" and looked forward to speaking with PM Modi in the upcoming weeks.

“I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social handle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that trade talks between India and the United States would help "unlock the limitless potential" of the partnership, after US President Donald Trump called for addressing "trade barriers" between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi described New Delhi and Washington as "natural partners" and said he was confident about the progress of the negotiations. The PM also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi wrote on his official X handle.

Trump had also called India-US ties a "very special relationship" earlier. He affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

(With inputs from ANI)