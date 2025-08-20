'If Delhi CM not safe…': Congress unit chief questions after Rekha Gupta attacked

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on chief minister Rekha Gupta during a public grievance hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines, calling it a serious reflection on women’s safety in the capital. Chief minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

“This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety," Devender Yadav said.

The Congress, however, questioned the safety of women in the national capital, asking, "If the chief minister of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?”

According to people in the CM office, Rekha Gupta was interacting with citizens and listening to their grievances when a man in his 30s suddenly surged forward, handed over a piece of paper to her, raised his voice and used expletives before slapping her.

The security personnel present at the event overpowered the attacker and took him into custody. The motive of the attack is not yet known.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva condemned the attack and said the police are investigating the incident.

According to police, the accused has been detained and further inquiry is underway. Senior police officers rushed to the spot after the incident.

Officials confirmed that the CM was safe.