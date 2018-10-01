If I was CM, would have taken action faster, says Mayawati on Apple executive’s murder

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged delay in taking action against the cops accused of opening fire and killing tech company executive Vivek Tiwari on Saturday.

“If I were the chief minister, I would have first taken action against the involved cops, and only then met the victim family. Not the other way round like the CM did,” she said according to news agency ANI.

Tiwari, 38, assistant sales manager with Apple Inc. was in his car with his ex-colleague Sana Khan when the policeman allegedly opened fire near Gomti Nagar after the deceased allegedly rammed a patrol motorcycle. The bullet pierced the windshield of the SUV and hit Tiwari in the throat.

The first FIR was lodged on Saturday but a fresh one was registered Sunday, which accused constable Prashant Chowdhary of opening fire on tech company executive Vivek Tiwari by putting the barrel of the pistol on the windshield.

Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tewari mentioned in the FIR that her husband’s ex-colleague Sana Khan, who was the co-occupant in his SUV when he was shot dead on Friday/Saturday night, told her that the two constables Prashant Chowdhary and Sandip Kumar intercepted their vehicle when Vivek was going to drop her home at around 1.30 am.

The FIR reads that Vivek feared that the two constables may misbehave with Sana so he tried to move on when Sandip Kumar tried to put his baton inside the SUV. Prashant Chowdhary, who was present on the other side by then, opened fire on Vivek by putting his pistol’s nozzle on the front windshield.

