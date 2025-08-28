‘If Indians don’t budge…': Top US economic official on Donald Trump's hard stance on tariffs, trade deal

On a day that the US treasury secretary blamed the slow pace of the trade deal talks as one more reason for high tariffs on India, another top US official accused the country of “intransigence”, that is, refusing to change its stance over easier for American products into its market. India has said it would protect its farming sector, in particular, if and when a trade deal is struck with the US.(AFP File)

US National Economic Council director said President Donald Trump is not likely to change his mind either: “… if the Indians don't budge, I don't think President Trump will.”

Speaking to the media at the White House, Hassett also furthered the US argument that the “penal” tariffs on India over its buying Russian oil was a pressure move to get Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

"Part of it has been tied to the pressure we've been trying to put on Russia in order to secure a peace deal and save millions of lives. And then there's the Indian intransigence about opening their markets to our products," Hassett was quoted as saying by ANI.