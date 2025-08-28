Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘If Indians don’t budge…': Top US economic official on Donald Trump's hard stance on tariffs, trade deal

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 28, 2025 03:33 pm IST

US economic council director accuses India of “intransigence”, that is, refusing to change its stance over easier for American products into its market

On a day that the US treasury secretary blamed the slow pace of the trade deal talks as one more reason for high tariffs on India, another top US official accused the country of “intransigence”, that is, refusing to change its stance over easier for American products into its market.

India has said it would protect its farming sector, in particular, if and when a trade deal is struck with the US.(AFP File)
India has said it would protect its farming sector, in particular, if and when a trade deal is struck with the US.(AFP File)

US National Economic Council director said President Donald Trump is not likely to change his mind either: “… if the Indians don't budge, I don't think President Trump will.”

Speaking to the media at the White House, Hassett also furthered the US argument that the “penal” tariffs on India over its buying Russian oil was a pressure move to get Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

"Part of it has been tied to the pressure we've been trying to put on Russia in order to secure a peace deal and save millions of lives. And then there's the Indian intransigence about opening their markets to our products," Hassett was quoted as saying by ANI.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘If Indians don’t budge…': Top US economic official on Donald Trump's hard stance on tariffs, trade deal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On