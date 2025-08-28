Modi in China this weekend for SCO summit, so are Pak's Sharif, Russia's Putin | All you need to know

With Donald Trump's tariffs in the backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flying out on Thursday for a key foreign tour during which he will visit China, after a trip to Japan, and seek to seize the opportunity to launch an initiative that “builds greater resilience” in ties with these countries. The SCO summit in China will be attended by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Russia President Vladimir Putin.(Reuters and AFP file photos)

PM Modi will leave for Japan on the evening of August 28 and will be there till August 30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. From there, PM Modi will head to China for the SCO summit, where Russia President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and, of course, China's Xi Jinping, are expected to be under the same roof.

PM Modi's crucial eastward tour to seek closer diplomatic ties comes as India comes under US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs. An additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports into the US, as “penalty” over Russian oil, in addition to the existing 25 per cent, took effect on Wednesday, August 27.

PM Modi's Japan, China visit | What we know

– PM Modi in Japan: PM Modi's Japan visit, that foreign secretary Vikram Misri earlier this week said is significant for several reasons, is his first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years and will see his first annual summit with Japanese PM Ishiba.

– ‘To build greater resilience’: PM Modi will meet is Japanese counterpart on August 29, a meeting that “will give both prime ministers the opportunity to do an in-depth review of these ties,” Vikram Misri said, adding that views on regional and global issues of importance will also be exchanged. “This will also be an opportunity to launch several new initiatives in order to build greater resilience in the relationship, and to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges,” he said.

PM's China visit, meet with Xi: PM Modi will visit China's Tianjin for the 25th meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Council, the SCO, on August 31 and September 1 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The SCO comprises 10 members apart from India and China – Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. PM Modi will meet Xi Jinping on August 31.

Pak PM, Russia's Putin to be in China: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for China on August 30 to participate in the SCO summit. It will be for the first time since the India-Pakistan military conflict of May that PM Modi and Shehbaz Sharif will be at an event together. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be participating in the SCO summit.

Will Modi, Putin meet? Asked if PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China, Vikram Misri said on Monday in the press briefing that finalisation of meets is still being worked upon, promising a briefing in any case on the proceedings in those engagements. “I think ahead of the meetings, it might be a bit forward of me to anticipate and say what will be discussed and will not be discussed in the meetings,” Misri had said.

Trump's tariff

The SCO summit comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's tariff move towards countries, including India and China, that has sparked global trade tensions, driven by his "America First" agenda.

Citing unfair trade practices, lack of reciprocal market access, and, more recently, India's purchase of discounted Russian oil, Trump imposed steep tariffs on a range of Indian exports – including recent moves doubling duties to 50 per cent.

China, too, faces Trump's tariffs.

China and India seek to thaw ties and resuming direct flights after a gap of five years is part of that plan. India and China are also discussing easing trade barriers, including reopening border trade at three Himalayan crossings.

(with Reuters inputs)