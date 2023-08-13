Home / India News / 'If Modi, Nawaz Sharif can…': Sanjay Raut on Ajit secretly meeting Sharad Pawar

'If Modi, Nawaz Sharif can…': Sanjay Raut on Ajit secretly meeting Sharad Pawar

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Aug 13, 2023 04:02 PM IST

Sanjay Raut said Sharad Pawar probably invited Ajit Pawar to the INDIA bloc's meeting on August 31- September 1.

Sharad Pawar met rebel nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar behind closed doors in Pune on Saturday, triggering speculations of another twist in the plot. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if Nawaz Sharif and Narendra Modi can meet, then the Pawars can also hold meetings. "Jokes apart, Sharad Pawar is expected to clear his stand in a few days. Sharad Pawar might have told Ajit Pawar to come back to Maha Vikas Aghadi like he did after the early morning swearing-in (2019 with Fadnavis as CM). Anything can happen in politics," Sanjay Raut said downplaying the secret meeting. Sharad Pawar might have asked Ajit to join the third meeting of the INDIA bloc to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, Sanjay Raut said.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met at an industrialist's house in Pune on Saturday. Jayant Patil was also present at the closed-door meeting.
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met at an industrialist's house in Pune on Saturday. Jayant Patil was also present at the closed-door meeting.

Closed-door meeting between Pawars at industrialist's house

Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar at the house of industrialist Atul Chordia. Both the Pawars were in Pune for public functions. Ajit Pawar reportedly left his official convoy at the government guest house and he took a different car to avoid media glare. Jayant Patil was also present at the closed-door meeting.

Over a month ago, Ajit Pawar and NCP MLAs supporting him joined the BJP government of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar became the deputy chief minister. The Pawar versus Pawar struggle, however, died down with doubts cropping up over Sharad Pawar's future plan of action. While the senior Pawar is playing a crucial role in the opposition's bloc INDIA, he recently came under criticism for sharing the stage with PM Modi.

This is not the first meeting between the uncle-nephew following the split, but this comes in the background of Sharad Pawar not taking any action against Ajit Pawar for the rebellion – as promised. The question as to which faction is the real NCP remains unsettled after a month.

Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil who joined hands with the BJP reiterated that NCP remains one and undivided and since the split they have been trying to convince Sharad Pawar to support the BJP government in Maharashtra.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out