‘If Sidda resigns, I will too’: LoP Ashoka amid land scam claims

Karnataka leader of opposition R Ashoka on Thursday said that he would submit his resignation if chief minister Siddaramaiah resigns over the MUDA charges, a day after the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of his role in the Lottegollahalli land case. Karnataka leader of opposition R Ashoka on Thursday said that he would submit his resignation if chief minister Siddaramaiah resigns over the MUDA charges (PTI)

“I will resign as per the demand made by four Congress ministers who held a press conference against me. Let those four ministers get the resignation of Siddaramaiah first. Otherwise, barring home minister G Parameshwara, let the other three ministers tender their resignations to show their love for Siddaramaiah,” Ashoka told media in Bengaluru.

”I will wait for 24 hours. Let the Congress minister take my challenge,” he added.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Congress released documents alleging land scam of hundreds of crores against the R Ashoka. Parameshwara made the charges and demanded action against Ashoka at the joint press conference held at the Congress headquarters.

“We are bringing before the media on what transpired when Ashoka was part of the ruling government. This is a land scam of hundreds of crores that took place in Lottegollahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru,” Parameshwara told media.

He further said that the land in survey number 10/1 was denotified by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). “In February 1977, BDA had issued the first notification for acquisition. On February 23, 2003 and 2007 the land was encroached,” Parameshwara stated.

He said that before BDA notification, this land was owned by one Ramaswamy. “It was in the ownership of the BDA for 26 years. Ashoka has illegally got the registration of this land. He got the Ramaswamy family to apply for denotification and then chief minister BS Yediyurappa signed over the file and directed them to immediately put up the file,” Parameshwara stated.

He added that when this was questioned by one GV Athri in the Lokayukta, Ashoka handed over the land and wrote a letter to the BDA on July 28, 2011. “Who is Ashoka to return the BDA property to BDA itself?,” he questioned.

He said that the case had gone to the high court and the court had stated that since the land is given back to the BDA, there is no need to file a criminal case. “Now, even after Siddaramaiah’s wife returned the land to the MUDA, which she got as a gift, Ashoka and BJP continue to target them. What do they have to say about this case,” said Parameshwara.

The BJP leader said that the Karnataka high court and the special court for MLAs/MPs have given the verdict in his favour in connection with the Lottegollahalli land case, adding that Siddaramaiah has not received any such relief from courts in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

“It is not correct to make allegations against me for political reasons. The land does not belong to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). The BDA has given NOC. The land owner Ramaswamy had inherited the property from his father. I got the registration done by paying money lawfully,” Ashoka said.

He added that then governor late Hansraj Bharadwaj, who was appointed by the Congress, had refused the consent for prosecution in 2010 in the case while the two courts ruled in his favour.

“My case and Siddaramaiah’s case are different. Still, I will resign from my post as demanded by Congress ministers but let them first get the resignation of Siddaramaiah,” he said.

In response to Ashoka’s remarks, Karnataka housing and minorities welfare minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said: “Even after the land was returned by CM’s wife, the BJP leaders are demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation. If that is the case, then in the Lottegollahalli case, Ashoka bought the land which was notified and after a dispute arose, they returned it to the BDA. Then shouldn’t he resign as well? Do they have one law and another for them?”

With Agency inputs