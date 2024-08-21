'What if soldiers leave borders over Pulwama?': Trinamool Congress leader to doctors

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday questioned the doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, saying what would be their opinion if soldiers on borders start protesting against the Pulwama attack. Medical professionals hold posters at a hospital in Bengaluru amid nationwide strike by doctors to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata.(AFP)

Kunal Ghosh appealed to the doctors to end their strike. He claimed that in the Pulwama attack – in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in 2019 – soldiers have not got justice.

"I have a question," he wrote on X in Bengali.

"There has been no justice in the Pulwama case. If jawans leave borders and start a 'we want justice' protest, how would they see it?" he said.

The Trinamool Congress government is under fire from the opposition over the grisly rape and murder, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's chief minister.

Thousands of doctors across the country are protesting against the crime in the state-run hospital.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court assured the protesting doctors that their demands would be looked into. It urged them to call off their protest and return to work.

The court also instructed the West Bengal government to not use force to quell the agitation.

The court also slammed the Bengal police for filing the murder FIR three hours after the body was handed over to the victim's family.

The woman had gone to the seminar hall of the hospital to rest amid her 36-hour-long shift. She was found dead the next morning.

The police have arrested a civic volunteer for the rape and murder.

The CBI has also been grilling Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of the RG Kar College when the murder took place. The agency is trying to find out if the woman was murdered as part of the conspiracy.

The agency is also mulling to subject the main accused and the ex-principal to polygraph tests.