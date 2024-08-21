Kolkata doctor rape-murder | Father shares heart-wrenching details in interview: 'Dreams shattered in one night'

The father of a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered during a rest break at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital recalled her daughter’s love for medicine. Medical professionals hold posters at a hospital in Bengaluru amid nationwide strike by doctors to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata.(AFP)

In a heart-wrenching interview with The Guardian the father said they belong a poor family and his daughter was raised with a lot of hardship.

“She worked extremely hard to become a doctor. All she did was study, study, study… All our dreams have been shattered in one night. We sent her to work and the hospital gave us her body. It’s all finished for us,” The Guardian quoted the father as saying.

"My daughter isn’t coming back. I’m never going to hear her voice or laugh. All I can do now is concentrate on getting her justice,” he added.

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Later, the Calcutta high court handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata on 9 August, and subsequent handling of the case by the authorities, has led to protests and strikes by doctors across India.

The father of the victim shared that a career in medicine was the lifelong dream of his only child. At 31, she had defied the odds to secure one of the approximately 107,000 spots in India’s medical colleges, where over a million aspiring doctors compete each year, The Guardian report added.

Her parents supported her dream with the unstable income her father made as a tailor.

“She said: ‘Papa, it’s a good thing to become a doctor and help others. What do you think?’ I said: ‘OK, do it. We’ll help you.’ And look what happened,” the father recalled.

Kolkata rape-murder: What mother-in-law of accused said

The mother-in-law of accused suggested the involvement of more people in the crime as she said that Sanjoy Roy could not have done it alone.

Recounting her daughter's experience with Sanjoy Roy while speaking to news agency ANI on Monday, the woman described the relationship as tense adding that Sanjoy Roy thrashed her daughter against which a police complaint was filed.

"My relations with him were very tense," she said, adding, “Initially, everything was good for 6 months. When she was 3 months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines.”

"Sanjoy was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He can't do it alone," she said.