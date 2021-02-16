If you took yoga lessons from Ramdev: Tharoor's jab over fuel price hike
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at the Centre on Tuesday over the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country using cartoon with a yoga pose. Before Tharoor, several leaders of the party have accused the government of robbing people by increasing the fuel prices. The Congress party on Monday had demanded an immediate rollback of the hike in the prices of these fuels and stated that the Centre was insensitive towards the problems of the common people.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor shared a cartoon of yoga guru Ramdev doing a sirsasana or a headstand in front of a board showing the price of petrol at ₹90 per litre. “If you took yoga lessons from Baba Ramdev, you too could see petrol prices at 06 rupees a litre!” the Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker posted explaining his point.
Earlier in the day, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala explained the taxation and pricing system of petrol and diesel and alleged that the central government had earned ₹20 lakh crore in the last six years. Sharing a price list on Twitter, he accused the Centre of ‘fuel loot’.
Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi also said that the price hike was meant for robbing the people and ensuring ‘development of only two’. “Modi government is determined. To keep on looting the public. And doing development of only two,” his tweet translated from Hindi read.
Gandhi’s ‘development of only two’ is seen as a follow up to his ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do’ jibe in Parliament last week. The Wayanad MP had targeted the Centre over the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws by saying that the country was being run by only four people with a ‘Hum Do, Hamare Do’ approach.
Petrol and diesel went up for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. According to oil marketing companies, petrol was hiked by 30 paise while diesel there was a 35 paise surge in the price of diesel. Petrol price in Delhi was nearly ₹90 per litre while diesel stood at ₹79.70. In Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel were at ₹95.75 and ₹86.72 respectively.
Rajasthan saw the highest surge in petrol prices across India with ₹99.87 being charged for one litre. Diesel in the state went up to ₹91.48 per litre. This comes despite the Congress-led government levying the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel in the country. VAT on both these fuels had been cut by 2 per cent in the state in January.
As the first step the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
The policeman who was badly injured was airlifted to Ranchi but died during treatment.
The PLA is retreating to its base, east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, while the Indian Army is moving back to its permanent position near Finger 3.
Apart from travel restrictions, the Karnataka government has decided to declare any hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions with a cluster of five or more Covid cases, a containment zone.
