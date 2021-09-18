Home / India News / I get 4 lakh per month from YouTube, says Nitin Gadkari
I get 4 lakh per month from YouTube, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don’t get appreciation.
By Press Trust of India, Bharuch
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:11 AM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said he gets 4 lakh every month as royalty from YouTube, as viewership of his lecture videos posted on the platform has increased during the pandemic period.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During Covid-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said, he did two things.

“I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube.

“Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me 4 lakh per month as royalty,” he said.

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don’t get appreciation.

The minister also emphasised on the importance of network of modern- and high-quality roads for economic development and creating employment opportunities.

He said that in Gujarat, 423 km of road is being constructed at a cost of 35,100 crore.

Gadkari added that under this expressway, 60 major bridges, 17 interchanges, 17 flyovers and eight road over bridges (ROBs) will be built in the state.

The minister said 33 wayside amenities are also proposed to be build on this expressway to provide world-class transport facilities as well as generate employment opportunities in the state

