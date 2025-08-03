IIT Bombay student from Delhi found dead, cops suspect suicide

MUMBAI : A 22-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead at the Powai campus on Saturday, police said. He is suspected to have fallen from the rooftop of a hostel building. The deceased, who hailed from Delhi, was a fourth-year student of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (Representative image/Reuters)

Police said the cause of death is not clear and investigations are still underway.

The deceased, who hailed from Delhi, was a fourth-year student of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. "The incident was reported at 2.30am by the hostel authorities," deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Datta Nalawade said.

Powai police said the deceased and a few other students had ordered dinner and took it up to the rooftop of a hostel building on Friday night. After dinner, all of them left, except for the deceased. At 1.00am, his colleagues found his body at the base of the building. He appears to have fallen from the terrace, police said, adding that his colleagues took him to a nearby hospital but doctors said he was brought dead.

Police are recording the statements of his hostel mates and the teaching staff. They said preliminary investigations have found no evidence of foul play. No suicide note has been found but police are investigating the case as a possible suicide or accident. The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

IIT-B has posted a message on social media, saying: “The untimely death has shocked us to the core and we share the grief. It is very unfortunate that a promising career came to a premature end in such a manner. His death has saddened the entire community on IIT campus. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

