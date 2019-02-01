IIT Hyderabad student dies after falling from terrace while talking on phone

A final year engineering student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) died instantly when he accidentally fell down from the terrace of his seven-storied hostel building while talking on his mobile early on Friday.

M Anirudhya (22) was in the fourth year of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the IIT located at Kandi village of Telangana’s Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Sangareddy (rural) sub-inspector of police, Srikanth said Anirudhya, whose parents originally belonged to Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district but were staying at Bowenpally in Hyderabad, went to the terrace at around 12.45 am to attend to a mobile call from his friend and fell down from there.

“Initially, it was suspected to be a case of suicide, but visuals from the closed circuit television cameras showed that he slipped and fell down from the terrace while speaking on his phone. He died instantly due to multiple injuries,” the SI said.

Enquiries with his hostel mates revealed that Anirudhya regularly used to go to the terrace to read books on his tab and speak on phone.

“His father M Rajan, a businessman, is in a state of depression because Anirudhya was his only son. The boy’s elder sister got married to a doctor only recently,” the police officer said.

Anirudhya’s body was handed over to the family in the evening, after conducting post-mortem at Sangareddy government hospital.

