IIT Madras student found hanging in hostel room

A 23-year-old engineering student was found hanging in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) on Saturday, having allegedly committed suicide.

After being informed of the incident by the IIT Madras’ security officer, the Kotturpuram police reached the spot and retrieved the body.

Police sources identified the deceased as a fifth year student of the ocean engineering course.

“The student was in a depressed state for the past few days allegedly due to a family problem. When his friends noticed his room in Jamuna hostel was locked for a prolonged time on Saturday, they knocked on the door. However, no one opened it. When the students looked inside through the windows, they were shocked to see him hanging on a ceiling fan,” an official of the Kotturpuram police station told HT.

Kotturpuram police have filed a case of unnatural death. Police officials also said that they have not found any suicide note.

“We have passed information to the student’s father. The body has been sent to Royappettah government hospital for the autopsy procedures,” the police official added.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 18:55 IST