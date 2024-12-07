IIT-KGP faculty members plan to move Cal HC against admin

The ongoing fight between some faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and the administration at the premier engineering school, mainly the director Virendra Kumar Tewari, may end up before the courts, with the faculty threatening to approach the Calcutta High Court. While the immediate provocation for both the hunger-strike and the plan to move the high court, is a show-cause notice issued by the institution’s registrar last week to 86 faculty members, the controversy has been brewing since September. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some of the professors have also threatened to launch a hunger strike.

“We have already sent a letter to the chairman of the board of governors for his intervention. Sit-in demonstration has started since Wednesday. If our demands our not met we would go for a hunger strike. We are also planning to move court early next week,” said one of the professors who received a show-cause notice, asking not to be identified.

That was when the Indian Institute of Technology Teachers’ Association (IITTA) sent a letter to the Union human resource development minister accusing the institute’s director of nepotism, arbitrary recruitment of faculty, failure to start a multi super-speciality hospital, unlawful recovery of excess payment from faculties and vitiating the harmony between the IIT campus and the neighbouring community.

Tewari, the director of the institute took charge in December 2019 for a period of five years. His tenure ends in January 2025.

“The letter sent to the Union minister on September 20 stated that several letters sent to the director, board of governors and the chairman over the issues in the past went unanswered. The ministry was requested to appoint a new director of high academic repute and experienced in practising inclusive governance,” said a second professor and a member of the IITTA, who too didn’t wish to be named.

In response, the IIT administration issued show-cause notices to the office bearers of the IITTA, including the body’s president, general secretary, vice president and treasurer on November 12. A separate show-cause notice was issued to Amal Kumar Das, a professor and general secretary of IITTA.

“The institute is deeply concerned by the contents of your letter and accordingly you are required to provide a detailed written explanation with evidence,” the letter stated, giving the respondents a week’s time to provide satisfactory explanation.

On November 28, 86 faculty members, under the umbrella of IITTA petitioned the institute, threatening to go on a hunger strike if the show cause notices to the four IITTA office-bearers were not rolled recalled. But the institute doubled down and issued show cause notices to these 86 too.

“We, the faculty members of IIT Kharagpur demand that the two show cause notices, against the office bearers and Das, be withdrawn immediately and disciplinary proceedings are also stopped,” the petition said.

In response, on November 29, the administration issued show-cause notices to all the 86 faculty members.

The show-cause letter cited the Conduct Rules of the Institute, statute 15 (17) Schedule B, point 16 (b) which states: “No employee shall be signatory to any joint representation addressed to the authorities for redress of any grievances or of any further matter.”

The director also replaced three heads of departments – Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics and Bioscience and Biotechnology, earlier this week. They had all signed the petition.

HT got in touch with the IIT Kharagpur director’s office and sent an email seeking his response on the developments. There was no response till the time of going to print.

On Wednesday, at least 100 professors staged a sit-in before the institution’s administrative building, holding placards and wearing black badges.