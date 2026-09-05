‘India buys oil from Russia for its development, not to help us’: Russian envoy Alipov

New Delhi is buying oil from Russia for its own development and not to help Moscow, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said recently. Russian ambassador to India Alipov had earlier said that India had in the past “shown that its able to stand its ground and defend its national interests.” (ANI Video Grab) While speaking to DD News, Alipov said, “India does not buy Russian oil for the sake of helping Russia. It is buying oil for itself and its own national development.” Alipov had, on Friday, said Moscow remains committed to fulfilling New Delhi's energy demands, while slamming Western secondary sanctions. India's purchase of Russian crude surged after 2022 after G7 and EU price caps on energy from Moscow.

The United States has, in the past, imposed tariffs on Indian goods over Russian energy purchases, including a 25 per cent duty last year. This was withdrawn earlier this year in February after New Delhi and Washington reached a framework for an interim agreement for a trade deal. However, the tariff threat remains, with a Bill tabled in the US Senate which proposes imposition of tariffs of up to 100% on all goods from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil. India is currently the second largest buyer of Russian crude. Also Read | How US bill proposing 100% tariffs over Russian oil purchase could hurt India 'India has shown that it's able to stand its ground': Russian envoy Russian envoy Alipov, while speaking to ANI news agency, said that India had in the past “shown that its able to stand its ground and defend its national interests.” “And when we speak about the sanctions pertaining to oil trade, the tariffs are also related to the cooperation between Russia and India in oil supplies. These interests are paramount for India,” the Russian ambassador to India said.