After Swatantra Bhardwaj's arrest, complaint against Nishu Aazad, father over ‘insult’ to Hindu gods on social media

“I am a practising Hindu. I viewed the posts listed below on X (formerly Twitter) while at the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi. The posts remain publicly available and have outraged my religious feelings and those of other Hindus,” the Advocate-on-Record said in her complaint, cited in the report

Sachdeva has sought registration of an FIR under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups on grounds including religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Supreme Court lawyer Amita Sachdeva has filed a complaint against the father-daughter duo alleging that Nishu’s X account contained derogatory references to Bhagwan Shiv, Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati and Maa Durga, news agency PTI reported.

After the arrest of viral influencer Hindutva Swatantra Bhardwaj, a complaint has now been filed against student protester Nishu Azaad and her father Sanjay Azaad at the Cyber Police Station in Delhi for allegedly insulting Hindu gods on their respective social media handles.

What does the complaint say? According to the complaint, four posts from the X account @Nishuazad11, uploaded between September 2023 and August 2026, allegedly insulted the four Hindu deities.

According to the complaint, the four posts, published through electronic means, insulted Hindu deities and religious beliefs with deliberate and malicious intention to outrage the religious feelings of Hindus.

Sachdeva alleged that the posts were published deliberately and maliciously and claimed that they were intended to “outrage the religious feelings” of members of the Hindu community. She also stated that she had earlier sought removal of the posts, but they continued to remain online.

The complaint states that Nishu has identified herself as a minor. Sachdeva has also named her father as her guardian and sought his investigation on the allegation that the account was being operated by a minor in his household and that the allegedly offending content was not removed despite notice.

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Sachdeva has sought preservation of the four posts and associated media, besides X/platform records, IP logs, device details and other electronic evidence. She has also sought steps to prevent further circulation of the alleged offending content.

Row after influencer’s claims of assaulting Sanjay Azad This comes amid a raging row involving Nishu's father after viral influencer Bhardwaj in an interview reportedly claimed that he ‘cracked’ Sanjay's skull during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and boasted about being able to walk out free because of his ‘connections’ to political leaders like Chirag Paswan and Kapil Mishra.

The remarks stirred a row, with Opposition leaders also slamming Bhardwaj. The CJP on Friday organised a protest demanding his arrest and calling out the Delhi Police over its inaction. Paswan also distanced himself from Bhardwaj and sought an FIR against him for using his name publicly.