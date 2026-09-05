PM Modi slams Oppn over 7.8% GDP growth row: ‘Some people couldn’t digest the numbers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s 7.8 per cent GDP growth amid global uncertainty reflects the strength and resilience of the country’s economy. He indirectly took a dig at the Opposition for criticising the growth figures, saying in Hindi, “Kuch logon ko aankde hazam nahi hue(Some could not digest the numbers).” PM Modi (Representative Image/HT_PRINT)

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi, PM Modi said the growth was achieved despite the ongoing war in West Asia and several trade-related challenges, underscoring India’s economic strength and potential.

“And this 7.8 per cent growth has come at a time when the war in West Asia is ongoing and there have been several trade-related challenges. Achieving such growth under these circumstances shows India's strength and potential. I know, and you also know, that those who became infamous for pushing India into the 'Fragile Five' are finding these figures difficult to digest.”