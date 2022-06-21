IIT-M, army partner to set up 5G testbed at Indore military college

Army Training Command (ARTRAC) is partnering with IIT-Madras to set up a 5G testbed at Military College of Telecommunication in Indore’s Mhow to help the army to utilise 5G technology for its operational use, especially along the international borders.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) towards this collaboration was signed on Monday by the Military College of Telecommunication, on behalf of the Army Training Command, Shimla, and IIT-Madras in the presence of army officials and faculty of the institute.

Under the MoU, IIT-Madras will provide consultancy, supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G enabled future communications, the institute said in a statement.

This project will enable students and trainees at the Military College of Telecommunication to become thoroughly familiar with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system, said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO chair professor, department of electrical engineering, IIT-Madras. Ramamurthi is also heading the 5G testbed project.

“Latest communication technologies like 5G have a great relevance to the armed forces and it is important for their officers to acquaint themselves with such developments,” said Ramamurthi. “It is an example of how the 5G testbed developed with support from DoT (Department of Telecommunications) to enable Indian companies and start-ups to test their products, can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

This collaboration is expected to give a push to induction of systems, devices and equipment using niche technology and use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing capabilities of the Indian armed forces. It also aims to accelerate army’s indigenisation efforts for achieving “Atmanirbharta” in the fields of communications and provide a testing facility for the tri-services.

Besides, the institute believes that this partnership with the army will encourage students, faculties and scientists to undertake research in 5G communications and development of military applications.

The development comes a week after the union cabinet cleared the auction of 5G spectrum (10 times faster than 4G) which will be held by the end of July. A total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of spectrum - with a validity period of 20 years - will be put to auction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the country’s first 5G testbed at a cost of nearly ₹220 crore being developed as a collaborative project by eight institutes which is led by the IIT Madras.

At present, telecom companies are permitted to only conduct trials of 5G services. In May, Union minister of railways, communications and electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tested India’s first 5G audio and video call at IIT-M. “We have to win the world with this entire technology stack,” Vaishnaw had said, with the 5G services likely to commence by the end of this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON