Karnataka: Villagers fall sick after drinking tank water

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jul 05, 2023 01:12 AM IST

The incident came to light when gram panchayat workers came to clean the tank after a foul smell emanated from the tank.

Mysuru: Few people fell ill after consuming drinking water from a tank, in which three monkeys fell three days ago, in Khanapura village in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the decomposed carcass of three monkeys was found in a drinking water tank on Tuesday (HT Photo)
According to officials, the decomposed carcass of three monkeys was found in a drinking water tank on Tuesday. The incident came to light when gram panchayat workers came to clean the tank after a foul smell emanated from the tank. The officials immediately cleaned the tank. Officials said the monkeys might have fell into the tank, on Saturday, after while trying to drink water.

Raichur district house officer Dr Surendra babu said, ‘’We have deputed a medical team with doctors and nursing staff in the village. No one was admitted to the hospital. Few villagers started vomiting only.’’ He said soon after hearing news health officials collected water samples and sent it to the laboratory.

