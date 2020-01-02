e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / India News / Iltija Mufti says detained by police after trying to visit grave of ex-JK CM Mufti Sayeed

Iltija Mufti says detained by police after trying to visit grave of ex-JK CM Mufti Sayeed

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather’s grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti said that she has been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere.
Iltija Mufti, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti said that she has been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere.(File photo/ Screengrab)
         

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday said she was detained by police at her residence here after she tried to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather’s grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

“I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere,” Iltija told PTI.

However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said “the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit”.

“We also have to keep in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere,” Khan added.

Barricades have been erected at Gupkar road which leads to the ‘Fairview’ residence belonging to Iltija’s mother and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is under preventive detention since August 5 when the Centre announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Mediapersons were not allowed by police to reach the residence and the road was open only for security personnel and residents of the high-security area of the city.

Sayeed, the two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had passed away after a brief illness on January 7, 2016.

“I wanted to go to visit my grandfather’s grave. It is my right. Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather’s grave or do they think I am going to organise stone pelting or a protest there,” Iltija said.

She accused the civil and the police administrations of being “arrogant”, alleging “they do not want peace in the Valley”.

tags
top news
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Parties hijacking Shaheen Bagh protest, says lead organiser; calls it off
Parties hijacking Shaheen Bagh protest, says lead organiser; calls it off
Lyricist Javed Akhtar finds IIT probe into Faiz’s poem absurd, explains why
Lyricist Javed Akhtar finds IIT probe into Faiz’s poem absurd, explains why
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Another ticket collector on rise in Indian cricket, courtesy Glenn McGrath
Another ticket collector on rise in Indian cricket, courtesy Glenn McGrath
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news