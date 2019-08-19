IMA rebuts Lancet’s J-K editorial

india

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday issued a strongly-worded rebuttal against an editorial in the medical journal The Lancet called “Fear and uncertainty around Kashmir’s future”, calling its comment on a political issue as breach of propriety.

“It is amounting to interference into an internal matter of Union of India. The Lancet t has no locus standii on the issue of Kashmir. Kashmir issue is a legacy that the British Empire left behind. The Lancet has reacted to an internal administrative decision of Government of India under the garb of concern for the health of Kashmiris…” read the IMA’s letter to Richard Horton, editor-in-chief, The Lancet.

In its editorial published on Saturday, August 17, the journal commented on India recently revoking the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“…The announcement fanned tension with Pakistan, which also claims the region and has fought India over it for more than seven decades…Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows that his decision to revoke autonomy will bring prosperity to Kashmir. But first, the people of Kashmir need healing from the deep wounds of this decades-old conflict, not subjugation to further violence and alienation,” the editorial said.

Calling the editorial an unsolicited intrusion into the affairs of the Sovereign Republic of India, the IMA vehemently opposed it.

“… We wish to question the credibility and the malafide intention behind the uncalled for editorial. Indian Medical Association on behalf of the medical fraternity of India withdraws the esteem we had for The Lancet,” the letter further read.

Apart from the IMA, many other members from the medical fraternity criticised the content.

“If it’s a medical journal then they can comment on medical issues such as the mental health of Kashmiris based on the evidence, which would be fine with us but it’s not their place to make a political comment. Why should Lancet make a political statement, they should stick to medical matters,” said Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis Centre for Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol.

