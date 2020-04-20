IMA warns of ‘White Alert’, ‘Black Day’ over violence against doctors

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:39 IST

The Indian Medical Association on Monday called for an end to violence and abuse against doctors and medical professionals. The IMA asked the Centre to enact central law on violence against doctors and hospitals across the nation.

“Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately,” the IMA stated.

The IMA stated that doctors and medical professionals across the country will light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April as protest and vigil against the violence and abuse. The IMA termed it as ‘White Alert’ to the nation.

“The IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience inspite of extreme provocations. Doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry and residence. Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that IMA can bear,” a statement relased by the IMA read

#IMA demands Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctor’s & Declares White Alert to the nation on 22.04.2020 & Black Day on 23.04.2020. pic.twitter.com/inFOSiJusI — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) April 20, 2020

It said that doctors across the country will work with black badges on April 23 and declare it Black Day if the government fails to enact central law on violence against doctors and hospitals.

Earlier this week, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote to home minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the attacks on doctors and medical staff at Lok Nayak Hospital in the national Capital and other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

In a series of tweets, lawyer Sonali Jaitley Bakshi said her father, late Union minister Arun Jaitley, wanted to pursue the formation of a law to deal with the violence against health workers.

This comes when the nation battles the coronavirus crisis with doctors and medical professionals in the frontline of the challenge.