Covid-19 outbreak: Call grows for law to protect doctors from violence

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 02:32 IST

As cases of violence against health care professionals increase, doctors’ associations have urged the central government to formulate more stringent laws.

Earlier this week, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote to home minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the attacks on doctors and medical staff at Lok Nayak Hospital in the national Capital and other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

In a series of tweets, lawyer Sonali Jaitley Bakshi said her father, late Union minister Arun Jaitley, wanted to pursue the formation of a law to deal with the violence against health workers.

“Today, I want to talk about something VERY important! Our family has always had the utmost respect for doctors, nurses & everyone in the medical profession. But recent attacks on these warriors brought back one of the final memories I shared with my father. When he was admitted to AIIMS, he often spoke of how kind the hospital staff was to him & our family. Their love, patience, dedication was clear to see. However, it broke his heart to hear of patients’ families beating up doctors,” she tweeted.

Bakshi went on to add, “…He then told me that post-recovery, he’d pursue govt. to introduce a strict law punishing those who assault medical staff. Sadly he could not- but I want to fulfil his vision & request GoI to pass this law soon. Friends, they save our lives - it’s time we stood up for them!”