e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 outbreak: Call grows for law to protect doctors from violence

Covid-19 outbreak: Call grows for law to protect doctors from violence

In a series of tweets, lawyer Sonali Jaitley Bakshi said her father, late Union minister Arun Jaitley, wanted to pursue the formation of a law to deal with the violence against health workers.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 02:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As cases of violence against health care professionals increase, doctors’ associations have urged the central government to formulate more stringent laws.
As cases of violence against health care professionals increase, doctors’ associations have urged the central government to formulate more stringent laws. (Reuters file photo)
         

As cases of violence against health care professionals increase, doctors’ associations have urged the central government to formulate more stringent laws.

Earlier this week, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote to home minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the attacks on doctors and medical staff at Lok Nayak Hospital in the national Capital and other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

In a series of tweets, lawyer Sonali Jaitley Bakshi said her father, late Union minister Arun Jaitley, wanted to pursue the formation of a law to deal with the violence against health workers.

“Today, I want to talk about something VERY important! Our family has always had the utmost respect for doctors, nurses & everyone in the medical profession. But recent attacks on these warriors brought back one of the final memories I shared with my father. When he was admitted to AIIMS, he often spoke of how kind the hospital staff was to him & our family. Their love, patience, dedication was clear to see. However, it broke his heart to hear of patients’ families beating up doctors,” she tweeted.

Bakshi went on to add, “…He then told me that post-recovery, he’d pursue govt. to introduce a strict law punishing those who assault medical staff. Sadly he could not- but I want to fulfil his vision & request GoI to pass this law soon. Friends, they save our lives - it’s time we stood up for them!”

tags
top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news