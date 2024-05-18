IMD alert: Severe heat wave in northwest India till May 22; heavy rainfall in these states

The ongoing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected to continue over the plains of Northwest India for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. This intense heat is expected to continue in East and Central India for the next three days, according to IMD. India is currently facing a severe heat wave, with soaring temperatures posing significant health risks to the population.(HT Photo/Praveen Kumar)

The Met department said Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will experience severe heat wave conditions in numerous pockets from May 18 to 22. West Uttar Pradesh is also expected to be affected by severe heat wave conditions on May 18 and 19.

In East Uttar Pradesh, heat wave conditions are predicted to persist from May 18 to 22, while West Uttar Pradesh will face these conditions from May 20 to 22. Isolated pockets in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh will also experience heat wave conditions during this period. Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal will see heat waves from May 18 to 20, Jharkhand on May 19 and 20, and Odisha from May 20 to 22.

The IMD has also indicated that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Konkan and Goa from May 18 to 20, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 18 and 19.

Rain forecast

South India

The weather forecasting agency said the Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands within the next 48 hours.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu and its surrounding areas, along with various troughs extending across the southern and central parts of India, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h), is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and south Karnataka. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are also likely to experience similar weather conditions with slightly lower wind speeds (30-40 km/h).

Coastal Karnataka will see isolated heavy rainfall from May 19-22, while South Interior Karnataka is expected to receive it from May 21-22. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may experience heavy rainfall on May 18, and Lakshadweep from May 18-21.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 18 and 22. South Interior Karnataka will face similar conditions from May 18-20.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to encounter extremely heavy rainfall from May 19-21.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands is expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall over the Nicobar Islands from May 20-22.

Eastern and Central India

Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra will likely experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) over the next week. A similar rainfall pattern is expected in Bihar and Jharkhand from May 19-23.

Northeast India

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) is predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Similar conditions with slightly lower wind speeds (30-40 km/h) will likely affect Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Sikkim from May 18-20, Arunachal Pradesh on May 18 and 19, Assam and Meghalaya from May 18-20, and Nagaland and Manipur on May 18.

Meghalaya is expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on May 19 and 20.