IMD alert: Heatwave to persist in South India, Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha; rainfall relief in these states

East and South Peninsular India reeling under severe heatwave conditions are unlikely to get any relief for the next five days, the latest weather forecast suggests. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Odisha, and isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. A commuter covering face with cloth to protect from heatwave on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The IMD warned that heatwave conditions will persist in isolated pockets across Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over the coming days. Kerala and Mahe are expected to experience heatwave conditions on April 27 and 28 while Konkan will face similar conditions from April 27-29.

Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry are also expected to encounter severe heat waves from April 28 to May 1.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over West Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura till April 29 and in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Konkan and Goa till May 1, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected to persist over the Western Himalayan Region till April 30, and over the plains of Northwest India till April 29.

The IMD said a western disturbance, along with a cyclonic circulation over central Afghanistan and a trough, is influencing the weather patterns. This system is likely to bring fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till April 30.

Hailstorms are also possible over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh from April 27-29.

Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till April 29.

Northeast India is forecasted to experience a heavy rainfall spell accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning from April 28 to May 1, driven by a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam.