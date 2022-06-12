Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP to reel under heatwave; rainfall in these states

The heatwave conditions have “abated from most parts of central and adjoining east India”. However Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and southeast Uttar Pradesh will continue to reel under intense heat spells for the next two days, the weather department has predicted.

“The maximum temperature will gradually fall by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter,” IMD added. No significant heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the period of 16-22 June. According to news agency PTI, a yellow alert has also been issued for heatwaves in parts of the national capital on Monday.

Northwest India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds. On Sunday, the Safdarjung Observatory - Delhi's base station - recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

At least 22 towns and cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand also reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius as hot and dry westerlies swept across northwest India, the officials said.

Rainfall predicted in these states:

On the monsoon front, the IMD said conditions would continue to be favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar in the coming days.

> Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the period of 14 to 16 June. These rains will be accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

> Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will also see moderate rainfall in the next five days.

> “The current spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days,” says the weather department.

> “Moderate rainfall is very likely” over the eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim during the five days, IMD said on Sunday. Assam and Meghalaya may see “extremely heavy rainfall” during the same period.

> “Under the influence of strong westerly winds along the west coast,” scattered rain has also been predicted for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu till Tuesday. The Coastal parts of Karnataka may also receive rain during the same period.

> In the national capital, the monsoon is likely to arrive around the normal date, i.e. June 27, private weather forecasting company Skymet Weather’s vice president Mahesh Palawat.

(With PTI inputs)

