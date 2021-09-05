IMD forecasts very heavy rain in Goa, authorities on alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "very heavy rainfall” in Goa prompting the coastal state’s administration to put a high alert on Sunday. Control rooms have been activated and people were asked to remain alert in case there was flooding in their areas, a senior official from the North Goa district administration was cited as saying by news agency PTI. “After the experience of last month, when several places were flooded (due to heavy rains), we are leaving nothing to chance,” the official said, according to PTI.

On Saturday, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the state administration was put on high alert in the wake of the possibility of very heavy showers in the coastal state. Sawant also gave out helpline numbers for people to contact in case of any emergency caused by rains. "In view of the warning issued by IMD, Goa, regarding heavy rainfall in the state over the next 48 hours. I have directed the state administration to be on high alert and to immediately spring into action for taking all precautionary measures and prepare for the oncoming showers," the Goa chief minister tweeted.

IMD said on Saturday monsoon activity may get strengthened over south Konkan and Goa in the coming days with the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. “Very heavy rainfall (exceeding 11.5 cm in 24 hours) is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Goa on September 5, 6 and 7. Likelihood of heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5 mm in 24 hours) continues over North and South Goa districts for about a week from 4th September, with scattered and isolated spatial distributions,” the IMD said.

The weather bureau also predicted that intense spells of showers for a short duration are very likely over the North and South Goa districts during this period. “Winds with speed around 40 kmph are likely to occur along with rain spells. With increased rainfall activity to continue, the areas vulnerable for landslide and flooding may be kept under monitoring,” the IMD said.

Water levels in rivers and reservoirs should be monitored and necessary precautions must be taken, the IMD also alerted theGoa government.