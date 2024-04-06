IMD issues ‘heatwave alert’ for parts of southern and eastern India for next two days | Top updates

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that parts of peninsular and eastern India are expected to experience “heatwave conditions for the next two days”. Areas likely to be affected include Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. According to the IMD, a heatwave occurs when air temperatures reach levels that pose a risk to human health upon exposure. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)

On Saturday, the weather department wrote on X, “Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of east India today and over peninsular India during the next 2 days and abate thereafter.”

What is heatwave condition?

According to the IMD, a heatwave occurs when air temperatures reach levels that pose a risk to human health upon exposure. It is typically defined quantitatively by temperature thresholds in a region, either in absolute terms or in comparison to average temperatures.

A ‘heatwave’ is recognised when the maximum temperature in a location reaches 40 degrees Celsius or higher for plains and 30 degrees Celsius or higher for hilly regions.

Updates and predictions on heatwave conditions across India