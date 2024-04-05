Weather alert: IMD predicts heatwave conditions in several parts of India in coming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heatwave conditions will prevail in several parts of southern and northern India in the coming days, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the northeastern states. In Delhi, the maximum temperature was 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

In the national capital, the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average. The IMD predicts a mainly clear sky for Saturday, accompanied by strong surface winds reaching speeds of 25 to 35 kmph during the day.

Rain prediction in these regions

- According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh anticipates widespread rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the upcoming week, with heavy precipitation expected specifically on Saturday. In Assam and Meghalaya, scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is predicted until Saturday.

- Jharkhand and Bihar are expected to witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorms from Saturday until April 9 and on Sunday and Monday respectively. Odisha is predicted to encounter isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

- Hailstorms are anticipated in East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha on Sunday and Monday, with Madhya Maharashtra likely to experience hail on Monday.

- From Saturday through April 11, thunderstorms are expected to occur as isolated activity in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Telangana.

Heatwave situation across the country

- The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar forecasts temperatures above 40°C in many parts of Odisha until Saturday, with some areas experiencing a rise of 3-5°C above normal.

- Bihar witnessed scorching temperatures on Thursday, with nine districts recording over 40°C. Buxar tops the list at 42.2°C, followed by Sheikhpura at 42.1°C.

- The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of a heatwave in 130 mandals, with severe heatwave conditions in one mandal. Vizianagaram and Nandyala districts are among the most affected areas.

- The weather department's latest bulletin said that maximum temperatures ranging from 40-42°C were observed in several regions, including Vidarbha, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, with departures of 3-4°C above normal in isolated pockets over various states on Thursday.

- Some areas, including north Uttar Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Kerala, witnessed maximum temperatures exceeding the 98th percentile on Thursday. This trend is expected to continue in specific pockets over the coming days.

On Friday, minimum temperatures are 3-5°C above normal in many places in Bihar, with similar conditions in Jharkhand, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Heatwave forecast for next five days

- IMD forecasts heat wave conditions on Saturday in isolated areas of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana.

- On Saturday, warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Marathwada, and North Interior Karnataka.

- Hot and humid weather is expected in several areas: Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry & Karaikal from Friday until April 9. Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa will experience it on Saturday. Telangana will face it on Sunday, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema will encounter it from Sunday until April 9.