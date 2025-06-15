IMD issues red alert as thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi-NCR early morning

New Delhi: Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) were hit by a severe thunderstorm early Sunday, bringing light to moderate rain, squally winds exceeding 100 km/hr, and hail in isolated areas, leading to a dip in temperature. Temperature dipped from around 35°C (recorded at 2:30 am) to 27°C (recorded at 4:30 am). (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

More rain and thunderstorm activity is expected on Sunday, with the possibility of hailstorms in isolated areas, the India meteorological department (IMD) has said, issuing a red alert for the city until around noon.

“During this spell, light to moderate rainfall was recorded, with Safdarjung also recording hail. Across the city, strong winds between 50 and 100 km/hr were recorded and visibility dipped from 4,000 metres at 2 a.m. to around 1,500 metres at 3 a.m. due to dust upliftment,” an IMD official said.

The IMD said two prominent thundersqualls were recorded at Safdarjung — the first between 3:48 and 3:50 am, when wind speeds reached 84 km/hr. The second occurred between 3:58 and 4:00 a.m., with a maximum wind speed of 104 km/hr — the strongest recorded this season.

Prior to this, the highest wind speed was 96 km/hr, recorded on June 1.

According to IMD data till 5:30 am, Safdarjung had logged 42 mm of rainfall, 15.3 mm at Palam, 9 mm at Delhi University, and 29 mm at Pusa.

The IMD has forecast more rain till noon, with another intense spell of rain and thunderstorm activity likely. “Fresh storms are expected in the first half of Sunday, which will see rain and winds gusting up to 80 km/hr,” the official added.

The rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to bring some relief from the heat that had gripped the capital.