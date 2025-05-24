IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Delhi-NCR for next 2-3 hours, warns of severe thunderstorm, rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “red alert” for the Delhi-NCR region late Saturday evening, warning of severe thunderstorms and rainfall. The IMD urged residents to avoid open fields and not take shelter under trees.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

“A thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest,” the IMD said. “Under its influence, severe thunderstorm/dust raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) is likely to affect parts of the city in the next 1–2 hours.”

The IMD advised people to stay indoors and not take shelter under trees. “Residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Avoid open fields, stay indoors, and do not take shelter under trees,” an advisory from the weather office said.