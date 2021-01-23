IMD predicts cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP from January 24
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of northwestern India starting Sunday till January 27. The department said, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions likely to prevail over north Rajasthan during January 24- 27, 2021. While Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh can witness cold to severe cold waves during January 26-27.
Under the influence of western disturbances lying over parts of northern Pakistan and neighborhoods as cyclonic circulation, northern Indian states including the Himalayas can likely witness rain, thunderstorm and snow during the next few days.
IMD's regional centre at New Delhi has also issued orange alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for Sunday. The warning for Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana are from Sunday to Monday to alert citizens for dense fog and cold weather conditions.
Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of northern plains of India comprising states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar and north Madhya Pradesh has also been anticipated during the next 2-3 days.
"Dense to very dense Fog in isolated/some pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, UP, north Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya and Manipur and Tripura during next 4-5 days; over Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during next 2-3 days," the meteorological department said.
As per the IMD standards, cold wave conditions in northern plains of India are declared when the minimum temperature falls below 4 degrees Celsius and a severe cold wave condition is declared when the minimum temperature in plains falls below 2 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures on Saturday in parts of Punjab and Haryana hovered around normal limits with Chandigarh recording a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius. Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius with Jaipur and Lucknow mercury at 11 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.
