IMD predicts heavy rain for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh amid low-pressure in Bay of Bengal | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, over the coming days. A low-pressure area is expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, December 7, and is likely to move west-northwestwards, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka by December 12. A man pulls his three-wheeler cart amid heavy wind and rainfall at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (File)(AFP)

This system is anticipated to bring rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 11 and 12, and to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on December 12.

According to IMD's latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists, extending up to 3.1 km above sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the central south Bay of Bengal around December 7.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicts light to moderate rain in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Saturday, with heavier rainfall expected on specific days:

December 11: Heavy rain is likely in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Karaikal. December 12: Heavy rain is forecast for Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of Northwest India starting December 8.

IMD's forecast for the next 7 days

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 11 and 12, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to experience similar conditions on December 12. Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected over the Western Himalayan region, with isolated light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh on December 8 and 9.

Dense fog is predicted during late-night or early morning hours in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until December 9; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh from December 7 to 10; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar from December 8 to 10; and Himachal Pradesh on December 10 and 11. Additionally, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated areas of northern Rajasthan from December 10 to 12.