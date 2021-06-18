IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall during next few days in these states. Check list here

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

For most parts of northwest India, the Met department said there will be no significant change in temperatures during the next two days, but a gradual rise of 4-5 degrees can be seen thereafter.

Also read: Monsoon progress likely to pick up between June 27 and June 30

States that are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next few days are:

Under the influence of a low-pressure area over southwest Bihar and adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh and a mid-level cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, east Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh during next three to four days, the IMD forecasted.

The department also said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over east Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday and over east Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days. The IMD said an offshore trough runs from Maharashtra to the Kerala coast.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall has been projected over the Gujarat region and coastal Karanataka on Friday. Many districts of Karanataka have been issued red alerts, while some other districts have been given orange alert warnings.

Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh might also see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the next 3-4 days owing to a western disturbance, which runs from north Jammu and Kashmir to the northeast Arabian Sea. Uttarakhand is forecasted to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls on Friday. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh are predicted for Friday and Saturday.

Further, the department said moderate to severe thunderstorms with frequent cloud to ground lightning are very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand from Friday to Saturday. The department wanted that this may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals outdoors.

Delhi might have to wait for a bit more for the monsoon to arrive. The wind system is expected to reach the national capital around its usual at of June 27, ANI quoted an official as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON