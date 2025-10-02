Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR in next 2 hours

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 02, 2025 06:19 pm IST

The rainfall is likely to affect the Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations taking place across Delhi-NCR.

Amid the ongoing Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations, the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) for the next two to three hours.

Rainfall spell in the capital and its nearby areas on Tuesday brought some relief from the humid weather. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
Rainfall spell in the capital and its nearby areas on Tuesday brought some relief from the humid weather. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

According to the weather department's nowcast, a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi and Noida. The rainfall will likely hamper the festivities taking place across the city.

IMD posted the weather alert on its X handle, predicting light rain and thunderstorms with lightning over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and North Delhi.

The capital's humidity was recorded at a maximum of 85 on Thursday. According to IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to settle at around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

IN PICS | Rain breaks hot and humid spell in Delhi-NCR, offers respite amid festivities

The city has been witnessing rain for the past couple of days, bringing relief for Delhiites from the humid weather. The capital received 37.8mm of rainfall at its primary weather station in Safdarjung over the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Wednesday.

The capital's air quality index on Thursday morning stood at 114, in the "moderate" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR in next 2 hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On