IMD sounds heavy rain alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP

Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive intense rainfall over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, adding that downpours in north India are expected to resume after July 28.

According to IMD officials, a low-pressure area is lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and its associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

HT had reported on Saturday that a monsoon trough, which is an elongated area of low pressure that brought intense and uneven rainfall across northwest India, was shifting south of its normal position, indicating heavy rainfall along the west coast and central India.

According to IMD officials, the trough is likely to persist in the same location during next 2-3 days and then shift northwards towards its normal position from July 27, for the subsequent 3-4 days. A cyclonic circulation is also lying over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

“Due to the monsoon trough shifting southwards, there will be a reduction in rain over northern parts but an increase in rainfall over central India. Again, after July 28 when the trough shifts to its normal position rainfall will resume over northern states,” explained RK Jenamani, senior scientist at national weather forecasting centre, IMD.

IMD’s extended range forecast shows a significant reduction in rainfall over north and central India from August 5 to August 18.

HT had reported last week that monsoon rainfall over India could decline slightly from next month as an adverse atmospheric phenomenon known as the negative Indian Ocean Dipole is likely to develop from August, according to a special bulletin released by the IMD in Pune last week. The dipole is the difference between the temperature of the Indian Ocean in the Arabian Sea on the west and the Bay of Bengal in the east. A neutral dipole doesn’t affect the monsoon, but a negative dipole is bad for rains.

According to the IMD, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is expected over Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from July 24 to 26; over north Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during July 24-25.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Gujarat and southeast Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Isolated very heavy rain is likely over Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh on July 25; East Rajasthan on July 24 and 25; West Rajasthan on July 24, over Vidarbha, north Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 24.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 28th; Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during July 24 to 28.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 28. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during July 24 to 26 and fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over the region during July 27 and 28. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab on July 28. Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 24 to 28.