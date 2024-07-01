IMD warns of further rise in water levels of Ladakh’s rivers due to glacial melt

Two days after five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed during a tank exercise after their Russian-origin T-72 was swept away by the raging waters of the Shyok river near Saser Brangsa, IMD officials in Ladakh have warned of water levels in rivers rising further. Temperature rose sharply across Ladakh leading to fast melting of snow and glaciers. (File)

“Monsoon has onset over northern parts of the country including Ladakh due to which moisture level has increased leading to localised rain/shower. Temperature rose sharply across Ladakh leading to fast melting of snow and glaciers. As a result of which water levels in local streams (nallahs) & rivers have increased significantly,” a warning from the Leh office said on Monday.

Rain/snow (over hilly areas) is very likely at many places of Ladakh during July 5 to 7. Brief spells of heavy showers may occur at isolated pockets which can trigger flash flood, mudslide and landslide at vulnerable places.

“Accordingly, all concerned and the general public are advised to remain alert, cautious & updated and avoid venturing near or into fast flowing water bodies as flash flood, mudslide and landslide happen almost every year in July-August,” IMD has cautioned.

“There has been a continued rise of day temperatures which has led to fast melting of ice and glaciers because of which water levels in rivers like Shyok and Indus rose, and are still rising,” Sonam Lotus, a scientist with IMD Leh had said on Saturday adding that the rise of water level in the June-end, July and August period is a regular feature every year following rainfall.

According to IMD data, there has been a significant rise in maximum temperature at Hunder Nubra since June 22 when it was 15.5°C. The temperature climbed steeply in the next few days, reaching 24.1°C on June 27 and 26.5°C on June 28. Humidity was low during this period. In June, Ladakh recorded 14.1mm rainfall, compared to a normal of 2.7mm, with most of the rain limited only to a few days around June 20 and 21.

“This in combination with melting water from the glaciers may have contributed to the rise in water levels in the (Shyok) river,” Lotus had said.