IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for parts of Tamil Nadu; forecast for next 3 days
Light to moderate rain likely in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in interior Tamil Nadu on Monday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for parts of Tamil Nadu, with the wet spell expected to continue until March 13. On Tuesday, isolated places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 10-11, while Lakshadweep is likely to witness similar conditions on March 11-12. Additionally, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Kerala & Mahe, as well as coastal and South Interior Karnataka, between March 11 and 13.”
The IMD further stated that the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will likely experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days.
Here is the prediction for next 3 days
March 10: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while interior Tamil Nadu may see isolated showers with thunderstorms and lightning.
March 11: Widespread light to moderate rain is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts. Heavy rain may occur in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal.
March 12: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
March 13: Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Rainfall in other parts of India
- Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from March 10 to 15, according to the weather department.
- Himachal Pradesh may witness scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall under similar conditions during the same period.
- Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is highly likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on March 10.
- Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh on March 12 and 13. West Rajasthan may experience similar conditions from March 13 to 15, while East Rajasthan is likely to witness rainfall on March 15.
- A cyclonic circulation over Northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels is expected to trigger scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from March 11 to 15.
- Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh between March 11 and 13.
- Isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is also expected over Sikkim in the next seven days.