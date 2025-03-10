IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for parts of Tamil Nadu; forecast for next 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for parts of Tamil Nadu, with the wet spell expected to continue until March 13. On Tuesday, isolated places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall. On Tuesday, isolated places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.(PTI)

According to the latest IMD bulletin, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 10-11, while Lakshadweep is likely to witness similar conditions on March 11-12. Additionally, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Kerala & Mahe, as well as coastal and South Interior Karnataka, between March 11 and 13.”

The IMD further stated that the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will likely experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days.

Here is the prediction for next 3 days

March 10: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while interior Tamil Nadu may see isolated showers with thunderstorms and lightning.

March 11: Widespread light to moderate rain is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts. Heavy rain may occur in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal.

March 12: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

March 13: Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Rainfall in other parts of India