Bengaluru records hottest day of the year at 34.6°C, IMD predicts more heat: Report

Bengaluru witnessed its hottest day of the year on Friday, with temperatures soaring to 34.6°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marked a significant rise, with temperatures recorded at 1.9°C above the seasonal average.(AFP)

On Saturday, the city saw a similar trend, reaching 34.4°C. IMD forecasts indicate that Sunday could witness a further increase, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 35°C, while the minimum temperature for the upcoming week is likely to hover around 19°C.

According to a Deccan Herald report, C S Patil, Director of the Meteorological Centre, stated that Bengaluru's maximum temperature could climb up to 39°C between April and mid-May, with a possible decline from the third week of May onwards.

This rising trend is not restricted to Bengaluru alone; North Interior Karnataka (NIK) is also expected to see temperatures rising 2-4°C above normal in the coming days, the report added.

Kalaburagi has already recorded a high of 39.2°C, which is around 2°C above its usual temperature for this time of the year. In May, several districts in NIK, including Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, and Bagalkot, could see the mercury touch 45°C, Patil warned.

According to the report, the current dry spell is expected to continue across Karnataka until Monday. However, isolated light showers may bring some relief to South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on March 11 and 12, due to a weather system developing over Tamil Nadu.

Coastal Karnataka, particularly Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, is also expected to receive scattered light rain. Despite the unusually high temperatures, IMD has not issued any heatwave warnings yet.

While Coastal Karnataka is expected to experience a typical heatwave pattern similar to last year, North Interior Karnataka is likely to witness an above-normal number of heatwave days this summer.

