IMD warns of intense rainfall over next 3 days, red alert issued in 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts across the state. Red alerts have been declared in six districts including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru, warning of intense rainfall over the next three days. Heavy rains have triggered landslides in Dakshina Kannada district. (HT Photo)

Orange alerts are in effect for Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Bidar, while yellow alerts cover Bagalkote, Yadgir, Haveri, Gadag, and Hassan districts.

Heavy rains in Madikeri have pushed the Cauvery River to critical levels, while the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district saw a sharp rise of 103 feet in just one week. Charmadi Ghat is currently covered in dense fog, though rainfall in the Western Ghats has temporarily paused. Tourists continue to flock to the region’s waterfalls during this window of clearer weather.

In Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, roads in Gumballi village have been badly damaged by rain, causing difficulty for commuters. The Malenadu region has also reported increased snake sightings, including a king cobra captured from a rooftop in Hulagaru Bayilu village by snake rescuer Arjun.

Concerns have grown in Mangaluru’s Montepadavu area following recent landslides. Residents have evacuated homes near the affected zone. “There is now a renewed threat of landslides near Montepadavu, endangering two houses and a local temple,” said Mangaluru Sub-Divisional Magistrate B Harshavardhan. “The district administration is equipped to face flash floods and other disasters with help from NDRF and SDRF teams,” he added.

In response to the rising frequency of landslides and flooding in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a study into the carrying capacity of the Western Ghats. A committee will be submitting a detailed report within three months to the Additional Chief Secretary.

“Numerous roads and projects are currently underway in this ecologically sensitive Western Ghats area, which has resulted in landslides and other environmental hazards,” Minister Khandre stated in a letter. “These incidents have caused significant loss of life, property, and crops, and have endangered the rich flora and fauna of the region. Environmental experts, scientists, and nature lovers have expressed deep concern over the fragile state of the Western Ghats and have warned that the state could face severe water scarcity in the coming days if the situation continues to deteriorate,” he added.

In the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi, a government-imposed fishing ban has come into force from June 1. The two-month moratorium coincides with the monsoon season and aims to protect breeding fish populations. Approximately 3.5 lakh families dependent on fishing will be impacted, as over 50,000 boats have been brought ashore.

“As every year, fishing will be prohibited for two months. No fishermen are allowed to go into the sea for fishing from June 1 for any reason,” said Babin Boopanna, Joint Director of the Fisheries Department. Only traditional fishermen using non-mechanized boats near the shore are permitted to continue during this period. Many in the community use this time to repair equipment or return to their hometowns until the season resumes.