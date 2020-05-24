e-paper
Home / India News / IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions for next five days

IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions for next five days

Heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions.

May 24, 2020 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe heatwave conditions across 12 states and union territories in the country over the next five days.

The heatwave is predicted to sweep through Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi, Western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, west and east Rajasthan, western and eastern parts Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidharbha and Mararthwada in Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalseema region

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 46°C on Sunday and is likely to record a similar temperature on Monday.

The Met office said dry northwesterly winds are prevailing over northwest and central India since the last two days and it is likely to continue for the next 4-5 days. Under its influence, heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India and adjoining Central India.

Rainfall activity has significantly reduced over south Peninsular India, giving rise to development of heat wave conditions over parts of that region also.

On Saturday, West Rajasthan, isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan and Vidarbha reported heat wave conditions. The highest maximum temperature of 46.6°C was reported at Churu (West Rajasthan).

