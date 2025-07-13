Orange alert in MP, east Rajasthan; yellow alert in Jharkhand as IMD predicts more rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD has issued a yellow alert for Parts of Jharkhand for the next two days. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan are under an orange alert for the next two days as the monsoon rains remain intense. A mother with her two kids crosses the road amid rain and splashes, in Rajasthan's Bikaner. (ANI)

Different parts of Delhi were also under yellow and orange alerts on Saturday as the national capital experienced cloudy skies and rainfall.

Orange alerts for MP, east Rajasthan; yellow for Jharkhand

IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand from July 13-15. According to a weather department official quoted in a PTI report, intermittent rainfall is likely to continue across the state till July 15.

The ‘yellow alert’ for Jharkhand has been issued for parts of Latehar, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts on July 13, and for Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Hazaribag, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum on July 14. Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Hazaribag and Koderma might experience heavy rainfall on July 15.

"The state is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with spells of heavy rain in a few places till July 15, influenced by a cyclonic circulation and monsoon trough,” PTI quoted Abhishek Anand, deputy director of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, as saying.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during the same period.

Delhi under yellow alert, IMD predicts light rain

IMD initially categorised Delhi under the green alert, indicating no warnings for the day. However, as weather conditions changed, the alerts were upgraded.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain in its Sunday forecast for Delhi. However, the city is expected to remain in the green zone, indicating no weather warnings.

On Saturday, however, according to the IMD's colour-coded warning system, some areas received an orange alert, which signifies "be prepared," while others were given a yellow alert, meaning "be aware. "

Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 12.9 mm of rainfall by 5:30 PM on Saturday. Other areas of the city also experienced rain, with Lodhi Road receiving 12 mm and Pragati Maidan recording 11 mm by the same time.

The maximum temperature in the city reached 34.8 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees below normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity levels ranging from 82 per cent in the morning to 62 per cent in the evening.

Monsoon sets across India

As monsoon spreads across the country, senior IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani told Akashvani News that heavy rainfall conditions are expected to continue over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan during the next 3 to 4 days.

He also added that similar conditions will continue over the eastern part of the country, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, for the next two days.